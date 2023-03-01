Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Stock Down 15.5 %

Compass stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 4,969,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,615. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

