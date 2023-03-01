Contrasting EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and ZeroFox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $543.08 million 3.22 $5.28 million $0.00 -3,385,000.00 ZeroFox $50.04 million 0.43 $5.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ZeroFox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVO Payments and ZeroFox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 0 0 2.00 ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.91%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 0.97% -7.95% 3.77% ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

