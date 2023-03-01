Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Down 16%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares dropped 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 90,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 13,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

