Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Hits $3.62 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $124.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.63 or 0.00053121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00074342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

