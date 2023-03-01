Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,488,834 shares of company stock worth $656,928,680 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

