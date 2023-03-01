Covenant Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $88,781.49 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00422146 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.99 or 0.28534276 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.