Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 691,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,790. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

