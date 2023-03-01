Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.27

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.27 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.59). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 42,184 shares changing hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of 807.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.