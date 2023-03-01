Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.76 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Crypterium has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $618,830.69 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,030,427 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

