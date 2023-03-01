CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 987.2% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. CTP has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.