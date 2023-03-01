Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

