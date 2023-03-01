D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 841,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.