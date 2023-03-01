Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 383.6% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 383.6% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,468. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.