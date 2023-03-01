Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 383.6% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 383.6% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,468. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.