Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 25.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 424,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,388. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

