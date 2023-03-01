DEI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,259.39 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DEI has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $1,259.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00413752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

