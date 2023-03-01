DermTech (DMTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of DMTK opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. DermTech has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 864.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 156,523 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 86.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DermTech

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

