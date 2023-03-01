Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

DTEGY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 330,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,532. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

