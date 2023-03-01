Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.29

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.29 and traded as high as $39.73. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 7,585,194 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.