Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,259. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

