Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.20

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 195589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

