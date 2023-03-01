Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $84.21

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.21, but opened at $94.49. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 440,145 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

