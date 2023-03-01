Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

