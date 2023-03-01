ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $266.44 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. ECOMI has a market cap of $266.44 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars.

