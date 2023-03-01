Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.64). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
Elektron Technology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
Read More
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.