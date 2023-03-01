ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.90 ($9.47) and last traded at €8.82 ($9.38). Approximately 74,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.77 ($9.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.04) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

