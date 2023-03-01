Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,727,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 259,211 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $51.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ECPG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,109,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,594,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,182,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 133,796 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

