Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

