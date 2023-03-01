Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Energy Transition Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transition Minerals (GDLNF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.