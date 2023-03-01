Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Brady Shirley Sells 8,156 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 8,156 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $457,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 335,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $123.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,199,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enovis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after purchasing an additional 450,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.