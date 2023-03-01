Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $21.10 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $124.07 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.10 or 0.00089627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00413142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00645323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00567213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00175886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00185924 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,695,765 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

