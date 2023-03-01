Ethereum Price Tops $1,651.37 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $202.08 billion and approximately $7.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,651.37 or 0.07018424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025718 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

