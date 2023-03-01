Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Euronext to €85.00 ($90.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronext from €94.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Euronext Stock Performance
EUXTF remained flat at $74.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87.
Euronext Company Profile
Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.
