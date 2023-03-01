Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0019

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

