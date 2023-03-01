Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.49. 5,686,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $148.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

