Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.
Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 73,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.36. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
