Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$14.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 73,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.36. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everspin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.