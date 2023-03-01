Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.4 %

EXSR stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

