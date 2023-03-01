Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.4 %
EXSR stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $165.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.