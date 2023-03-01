Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,740. The company has a market capitalization of $605.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

