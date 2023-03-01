Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,853 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

