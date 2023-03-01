Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,060,000 after buying an additional 1,480,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 30,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

