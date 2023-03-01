Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. 2,021,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,811. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

