Fiduciary Group LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 603,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

