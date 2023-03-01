Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $151.37. 553,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

