Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,793,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. 625,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,398. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

