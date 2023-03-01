Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 250.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 54,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $193.67. 130,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.