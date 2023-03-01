Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

FIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

