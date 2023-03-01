Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,688,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 179,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

