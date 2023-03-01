First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Acceptance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.