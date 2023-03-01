First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Acceptance Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
About First Acceptance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Acceptance (FACO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.