First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 118,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,791. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.