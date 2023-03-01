First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $200,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 458,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,594. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

