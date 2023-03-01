First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $218,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.3% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 386,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in DexCom by 726.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 828,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,372. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.