First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $102,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 727,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

